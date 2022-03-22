Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.11% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,725,000 after buying an additional 15,186 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

IYH opened at $287.32 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $244.65 and a 12-month high of $302.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.36.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

