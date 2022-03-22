Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $3.89 Million Stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 377,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,923,000 after acquiring an additional 10,946 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 343,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,441,000 after acquiring an additional 37,799 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,163,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 183,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PWB opened at $70.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.59. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $63.54 and a 12 month high of $82.28.

