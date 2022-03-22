Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $3.95 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMH. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 23,139.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,168,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,199,000 after purchasing an additional 13,112,145 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 121.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,649,000 after purchasing an additional 670,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 68.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,523,000 after purchasing an additional 651,865 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 36,911.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,559,000 after purchasing an additional 282,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 32.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 756,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,789,000 after purchasing an additional 185,070 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $268.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.89 and its 200-day moving average is $280.83. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $222.82 and a one year high of $318.82.

