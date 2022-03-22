Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $3.99 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Exelon by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,354,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,996,000 after purchasing an additional 272,973 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,321,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,862,000 after buying an additional 32,740 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,950,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,351,000 after buying an additional 466,767 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,580,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,423,000 after buying an additional 79,815 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Vertical Research cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

EXC stock opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $44.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

