Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 104,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 22,205 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 15,499 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 111,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 10.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 24.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:UTF opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day moving average of $27.61.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

