Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,339 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.22% of Dutch Bros worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of BROS opened at $58.90 on Tuesday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $81.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $140.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BROS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.78.

In related news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $585,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $257,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,098,125 shares of company stock valued at $261,943,990.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

