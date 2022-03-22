Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,120,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,251,000 after purchasing an additional 233,180 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 20.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.7% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 12.5% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 36,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $132.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.91 and a 200-day moving average of $124.27.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.579 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Vertical Research lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.35.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

