Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 149.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 289.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

ECL opened at $170.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.85 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.71.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Edward Jones upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.23.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

