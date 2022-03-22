Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,693,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,917,000 after purchasing an additional 909,880 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,356,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,982,000 after purchasing an additional 128,195 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,455,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,158,000 after purchasing an additional 66,493 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2,883.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 669,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 647,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 647,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,043,000 after purchasing an additional 61,092 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $94.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.47. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

