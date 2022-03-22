Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,654 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.97% of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $586,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,632,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000.

NYSEARCA ISCG opened at $43.75 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $39.55 and a 1-year high of $54.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.87.

