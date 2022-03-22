Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 11,316 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,316 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.21% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 127,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 16.6% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 66,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 12.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 13.6% during the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 39,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FDL opened at $37.17 on Tuesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $37.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day moving average is $34.91.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

