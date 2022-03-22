Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,427 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 105,133.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428,895 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,144,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,395,000 after acquiring an additional 21,895 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,013,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,750,000 after acquiring an additional 380,983 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 695,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,216,000 after acquiring an additional 19,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 14,122.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 687,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,470,000 after acquiring an additional 682,279 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock opened at $80.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.98. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.30 and a fifty-two week high of $101.60.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

