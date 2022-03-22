Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,695 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.45% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIDU. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

FIDU stock opened at $53.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.69 and a 200 day moving average of $54.18. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $57.77.

