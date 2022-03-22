Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 28,541 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,541 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,705,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,823 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 9,335,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,161,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,386,000 after purchasing an additional 255,792 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,925,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,033,000 after acquiring an additional 406,742 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 11.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,787,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,384,000 after acquiring an additional 293,600 shares during the period.

SLV stock opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.77. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

