Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,892 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 133.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,526 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,336.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,881,000 after purchasing an additional 724,188 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $35,187,000. Community Bank of Raymore bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $20,402,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at $17,271,000. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN opened at $86.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.92 and its 200-day moving average is $85.30. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $69.88 and a one year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.16%.

TSN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $1,117,621.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

