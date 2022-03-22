Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 34,118 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,118 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.19% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HYLS. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $15,107,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,888,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,869,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,103,000 after purchasing an additional 258,630 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,534,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,424,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,105,000 after purchasing an additional 119,310 shares during the period.

HYLS opened at $45.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.31. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $49.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%.

