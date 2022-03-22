Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 593 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,177,771,000 after purchasing an additional 123,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $915,191,000 after acquiring an additional 88,751 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $733,486,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $667,772,000 after acquiring an additional 128,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,429,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $514,655,000 after acquiring an additional 99,024 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total transaction of $64,678.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total transaction of $1,206,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. Jefferies Financial Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.27.

Shares of NOC opened at $446.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $307.31 and a one year high of $490.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.59 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

