Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 770 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $693.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $74.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $626.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $623.04. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $451.60 and a 12 month high of $697.01.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.56 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.22.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total transaction of $60,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total transaction of $56,938.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,325 shares of company stock valued at $10,305,253. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

