Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 941 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 3,500.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth $50,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 53.1% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 96.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. UBS Group increased their target price on CME Group from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $250.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.88. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

