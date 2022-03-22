Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,386 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.33% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 227.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Get Fidelity Core Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $40.66 on Tuesday. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $34.49 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.09.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.