Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 5,536 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.0% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $20,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 276.7% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 28,905 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 202.9% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 282.2% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,587,000 after purchasing an additional 76,940 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 295.0% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $50,471,000 after purchasing an additional 181,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock opened at $267.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $122.72 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 749,337 shares of company stock valued at $206,767,739 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.77.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

