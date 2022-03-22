Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 5,802 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 12,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,539.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.76.

MS stock opened at $92.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.95. The stock has a market cap of $166.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.