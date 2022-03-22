Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 891 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new position in Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,080,000. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in shares of Garmin by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Garmin by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 332,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Garmin by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 22,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 364,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,599,000 after purchasing an additional 147,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $116.70 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $106.66 and a 52-week high of $178.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

