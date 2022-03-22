Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 675.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,182 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,884,000 after buying an additional 5,083,693 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,217,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $302,001,000 after buying an additional 2,023,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $45,376,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 913,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,685,000 after buying an additional 472,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 312.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 605,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,812,000 after buying an additional 458,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB opened at $104.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.36. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 27.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.13.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

