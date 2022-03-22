Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 705.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289,490 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,822,000 after acquiring an additional 620,511 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,572,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,167,000 after acquiring an additional 34,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,775,000 after acquiring an additional 27,615 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NET opened at $104.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.68. The stock has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.84 and a beta of 0.71. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $221.64.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NET shares. Argus cut their price target on Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.61.

In related news, Director Katrin Suder sold 6,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total value of $622,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 501,920 shares of company stock valued at $52,207,516. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

