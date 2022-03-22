Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 6,793 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in Fortive by 110.7% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,788,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,922 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Fortive by 31.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,192,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,443 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Fortive by 84.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,432,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,022 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 109.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,967,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,863,000 after buying an additional 1,026,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 8.6% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,917,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,903,000 after buying an additional 787,703 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTV. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.53.

NYSE FTV opened at $61.38 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

Fortive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $69,584.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $181,615.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $397,162 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

