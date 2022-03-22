Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,152 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Workday during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Workday from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.00.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $242.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,428.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.64 and a 200 day moving average of $260.23. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.90 and a 12 month high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total transaction of $422,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total value of $75,009,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,428 shares of company stock valued at $79,809,784 in the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Profile (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.