Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,143 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,408,000 after acquiring an additional 993,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,851,000 after buying an additional 773,928 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,312,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,350,000 after buying an additional 703,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $212.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $182.52 and a one year high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,161 shares of company stock worth $927,891 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.93.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

