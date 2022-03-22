Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 350.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19,455 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 428.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 1,975 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 2.43. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $118.67.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.20). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, CBRE Group upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.42.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

