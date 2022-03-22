Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,150 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 19,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $149,479.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 97,640 shares of company stock worth $871,799 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOFI opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 22.93 and a quick ratio of 22.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.35. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $24.95.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.85) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SOFI shares. Bank of America lowered SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

About SoFi Technologies (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.