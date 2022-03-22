Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.91 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 159.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,592,000 after acquiring an additional 366,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,967,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,941,000 after purchasing an additional 102,256 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,173,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,054,000 after purchasing an additional 63,680 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,644,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,910,000 after purchasing an additional 62,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,582,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,459,000 after buying an additional 91,000 shares in the last quarter.

IWO stock opened at $255.05 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $231.35 and a twelve month high of $329.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.10 and a 200-day moving average of $283.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

