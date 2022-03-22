Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,754 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 28.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 293,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,516,000 after buying an additional 65,852 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,081,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,708,000 after acquiring an additional 350,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 80,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $36.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.93 and a beta of 1.22. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $51.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day moving average of $39.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

