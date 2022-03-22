Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,068,000. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 1,153,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,932,000 after purchasing an additional 784,938 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,510,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,985,000 after purchasing an additional 630,151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,951,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,599,000 after acquiring an additional 613,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,587,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,501,000 after acquiring an additional 461,771 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $30.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.03. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $33.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%.

