Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

IWN opened at $161.90 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.46 and a 12 month high of $178.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

