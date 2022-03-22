Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SNUG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SNUG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,542 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 8.90% of Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of SNUG opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $26.68 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average is $27.81.

