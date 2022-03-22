Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 60.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,338 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 115.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,917,000 after purchasing an additional 515,136 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 69.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,939,000 after purchasing an additional 408,582 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 9,054.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 370,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 366,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 29,687.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 257,685 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company stock opened at $422.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $378.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $320.50 and a 12-month high of $426.80.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.59.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.