Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $85.35 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $73.73 and a twelve month high of $93.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.95.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

