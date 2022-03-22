Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 148.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,046,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total transaction of $492,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,192. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRWD opened at $204.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.02 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.24.

CrowdStrike Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.