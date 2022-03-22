Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New $1.98 Million Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,991 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 711.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,590,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,764 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,586,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,928,000 after buying an additional 1,500,376 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 989.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,303,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,136,000 after buying an additional 1,184,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,188.2% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 786,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,900,000 after purchasing an additional 752,291 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average of $50.52.

