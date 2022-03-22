Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 1,099 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 61.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,119,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,917,000 after acquiring an additional 808,281 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth approximately $40,209,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth approximately $34,195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 141.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 524,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,259,000 after acquiring an additional 307,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,105,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,698,000 after acquiring an additional 256,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $95.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.55 and a 200 day moving average of $92.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.27. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

