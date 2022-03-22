Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 26,692 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 86.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,692 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 7,087,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,222 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,837,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,047,000 after purchasing an additional 382,328 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $156,529,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,793,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,738,000 after buying an additional 98,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,533,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,061,000 after buying an additional 73,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of IAU opened at $36.78 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $32.02 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.66.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.