Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 5,497 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,234,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,921,000 after purchasing an additional 218,058 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 235,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after buying an additional 11,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $207,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VYMI opened at $66.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $62.70 and a 1-year high of $71.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.312 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.