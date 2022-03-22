Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 8,417 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,417 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 106.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth $36,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $70.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.98. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.79 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $44,950.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $2,371,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,550 shares of company stock worth $9,609,707 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.