Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.60.

ADI stock opened at $164.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.11 and a 200-day moving average of $170.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.81 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The company has a market cap of $85.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.60%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

