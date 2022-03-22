Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE opened at $148.38 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.71 and a fifty-two week high of $154.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

