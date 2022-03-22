Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SWK opened at $148.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.62. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.22 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWK. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.80.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

