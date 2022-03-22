Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.88% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $37.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 16.92%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 6,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $239,710.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,470,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 19,360 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,920,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,591,000 after buying an additional 1,066,510 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,396,000 after buying an additional 179,361 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 13,925 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,029,000. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

