KeyCorp Weighs in on Huntsman Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HUN)

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2022

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUNGet Rating) – KeyCorp raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Huntsman in a research report issued on Sunday, March 20th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.36.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $39.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.15. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Huntsman by 98.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,833,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,636,000 after buying an additional 907,578 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Huntsman by 8.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. purchased a new position in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,600,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

About Huntsman (Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.