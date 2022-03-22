KeyCorp Weighs in on Huntsman Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) – KeyCorp raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Huntsman in a research report issued on Sunday, March 20th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.36.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $39.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.15. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Huntsman by 98.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,833,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,636,000 after buying an additional 907,578 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Huntsman by 8.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. purchased a new position in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,600,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

