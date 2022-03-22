KeyFi Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5,889.00 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. KeyFi has a total market cap of $859,289.33 and approximately $5,889.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000749 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KeyFi has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00046774 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,003.99 or 0.07041458 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,700.90 or 1.00092263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00042309 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

