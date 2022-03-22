Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $12,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KEYS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.69.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $160.28 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.14 and a 200-day moving average of $178.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $4,080,397.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

